Dejected Proteas are ‘doing something right’, says captain Wolvaardt

The SA team have reached the playoffs at five of the last six World Cup tournaments they have played.

Members of the Proteas team look on after losing to New Zealand in the final of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Though she admitted her team were disappointed after being outplayed by New Zealand on Sunday night, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said she was proud of the national squad’s players for reaching another final at the T20 Women’s World Cup.

Having stunned defending champions Australia in the semifinals, the SA side were thumped by 32 runs in the trophy decider against the White Ferns in Dubai.

In the last six World Cup tournaments they have played (in both limited overs formats) it was the fifth time the Proteas women reached the playoffs.

It was also their second successive defeat in a final after they lost to Australia at last year’s T20 Women’s World Cup on home soil.

RESULTS 🏏🇿🇦



New Zealand wins the #T20WorldCup final by 32 runs! 🏏🏆



Today wasn’t our day, but the passion and heart shown by the Proteas Women on the world stage will always make us winners.



Thank you, South Africa, and to every supporter around the globe who rallied behind… pic.twitter.com/B3C0XsB8uW October 20, 2024

“Last year I think we were just really excited to be in the final. It was our first one and we just really enjoyed the opportunity,” Wolvaardt said.

“But this year, after the cricket we played in the semi, I really thought we would have it in the bag if we played another game of a similar nature.

“So to play probably one of our worst games of the tournament in the final is a bit disappointing and we were just outplayed on the day.”

Focussing on the positives

Wolvaardt was nonetheless pleased with her team’s all-round effort at the tournament.

The Proteas skipper was the leading run scorer, racking up 223 runs in six matches, while fellow opener Tazmin Brits (187) finished second on the list of run scorers.

Spin bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba also impressed, taking 12 scalps to finish second behind player of the series Amelie Kerr (New Zealand) among the tournament’s top wicket takers.

Wolvaardt felt their consistency in recent years indicated they could end their drought at upcoming global tournaments over the next few seasons, as the search continued for South Africa’s first senior World Cup cricket title.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but in hindsight we still came second in a tournament with 10 teams, so we still had a pretty good tournament,” she said.

“There are a lot of positives to reflect on, and it’s a younger group of players as well, so to be able to make the final with a younger group is very promising.

“There’s definitely a lot to look forward to and I can’t wait to see what we do in the next couple of World Cups. Reaching back-to-back finals shows that we’re doing something right.”