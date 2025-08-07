Proteas eager to shine against Australia in build-up to T20 World Cup

The first of three T20 matches between South Africa and Australia will be played in Darwin on Sunday.

Six months out from the T20 World Cup, top-order batter Ryan Rickelton says the three-match series against Australia starting this weekend will be key as they begin their long-term preparation for the tournament.

Proteas team management have largely experimented with the national T20 squad since last year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies where they reached the final.

With a stronger squad touring Australia, Rickelton felt this series would be crucial as part of their build-up to the global showpiece to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Other upcoming series against England next month and India later this year would also assist in helping them gear up for the World Cup.

Facing ‘big rivals’

“If you look at the fixtures lined up before the World Cup, we’ve got some big series… so we’ve got some big competition and some big rivals,” Rickelton said.

“If we can put a good foot forward here, play quite well and match what we want to try replicate in a few months’ time, especially against quality opposition, that’s really important to the team and the individuals as well.

“If you’re playing well against the top rated teams then you’re obviously doing justice for yourself and putting South Africa in a winning position. So it’s extremely important… and we’re looking forward to cementing our own places (in the World Cup squad) and playing well for South Africa.”

The three-match T20 International series between South Africa and Australia will get underway in Darwin on Sunday.