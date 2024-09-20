Cricket

20 Sep 2024

Proteas handed another demolishing defeat against Afghanistan

The national cricket team were handed one of the most stunning defeats they have ever faced last night, falling in a...

Temba Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma led a futile effort against Afghanistan. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The national cricket team were handed one of the most stunning defeats they have ever faced last night, falling in a crushing series defeat to Afghanistan with a match to spare in Sharjah.

After being destroyed in the first game two days earlier, the under-strength South African side were again demolished in the second fixture of their three-match campaign, being played at a neutral venue in the UAE.

Chasing 312 runs to win, the Proteas suffered a collapse, and after the top order fell apart, they were unable to recover.

Captain Temba Bavuma, returning from illness which had sidelined him from the first match of the series, combined well with fellow opener Tony de Zorzi in their run chase.

After sharing 73 runs for the first wicket, however, Bavuma was dismissed in the 14th over for 38 runs. and De Zorzi was removed a few overs later for 31.

The rest of the Proteas’ line-up crumbled under pressure as the SA side were bowled out for 134 in the 35th over, with the tourists being handed a 177-run defeat.

Spinner Rashid Khan was the best of the Afghan bowlers, returning 5/19.

Afghanistan innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Afghanistan stuck their heels in at the crease, with their top order laying a solid foundation.

They were anchored by opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 105 runs off 110 balls as he racked up his seventh ODI century, a record for his country.

In addition, Rahmat Shah contributed 50 runs and Azmatullah Omarzai carried the middle order.

Omarzai hit an unbeaten 86 from 50 deliveries (at a strike rate of 172), in an innings which featured six sixes, guiding his team to 311/4 from their 50 overs.

None of the SA bowlers stood out, as they struggled to contain the Afghanistan line-up.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin made the best attempt to keep his side in the game, returning 0/39 from his allotted 10 overs with the ball.

Aiden Markram (1/20), Lungi Ngidi (1/50), Nandre Burger (1/68) and Nqaba Peter (1/68) picked up one wicket each.

The third and final match between South Africa and Afghanistan, a dead rubber clash, will be held in Sharjah at 2pm tomorrow.

