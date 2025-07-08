Proteas crush Zimbabwe to secure Test series victory

The home team were bowled out for 220 runs in their second innings.

Corbin Bosch took four wickets for the SA team in Zimbabwe’s second innings. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

South Africa’s bowling attack ripped through Zimbabwe’s batting line-up on Tuesday, as the Proteas wrapped up a 2-0 series win with a commanding victory by an innings and 236 runs in the second Test in Bulawayo.

It was the SA team’s third biggest margin of victory in a Test match, and their most convincing win against Zimbabwe.

The Proteas also secured their 10th successive Test triumph – the nation’s longest winning streak in the five-day format.

Zimbabwe struggle in second innings

The hosts resumed their second innings at 51/1 in the morning session on day three, still needing 405 runs to make the Proteas bat again after following on.

And their top order did well to keep them afloat for a while, with Nick Welch (55), captain Craig Ervine (49) and Takudwanashe Kaitano (40) all making contributions, but once they had fallen, the rest of the home team’s line-up crumbled.

They lost their last six wickets for just 67 runs and were ultimately bundled out for 220 as they fell well short of their target.

Seamer Corbin Bosch led the Proteas bowling attack, taking 4/38, while spinner Senuran Muthusamy grabbed 3/77.

After winning the first match by 328 runs last week, the Proteas wrapped up a convincing series victory.

Next up, South Africa will compete in a T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting on Monday next week.