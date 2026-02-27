Proteas eager to maintain intensity in dead rubber against Zimbabwe

The SA team are hoping to remain unbeaten ahead of the semifinals.

Despite having qualified for next week’s play-offs, captain Aiden Markram insists South Africa are hungry for another win in their dead rubber clash against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Delhi on Sunday.

Zimbabwe had already been knocked out of the tournament after losing their previous Super Eight matches against West Indies and India.

However, they went unbeaten in the group stages earlier in the competition and picked up a stunning win against former champions Australia.

Markram said the Proteas were wary of a dangerous Zimbabwe side who were aiming to close out their campaign in style with another surprise victory in the Super Eight fixture.

“We will give them the absolute respect that they deserve. They’re there (in the Super Eight stage) for a reason and have beaten some quality teams in the group stages,” the skipper said.

‘Keep the good things going’

Though the result would not have any effect on the tournament, Markram said the SA side were hoping to continue building momentum by staying unbeaten in the build-up to the semifinals.

South Africa had won all six of their games thus far in the first two rounds of the showpiece.

“If you want to win a competition, you want to keep the good things going for as long as possible and you don’t want to take your foot off the gas,” he said.

“I’m sure that’s what a lot of the conversations will be around going into that game.”