Proteas ‘in a good space’ ahead of second ODI, says Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen says the morale between the players has created a good environment in the SA squad.

Proteas players Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman and Tristan Stubbs during the first ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Despite all the changes which have been made to the overall squad during a busy season, Heinrich Klaasen says there is a solid foundation within the Proteas team as they aim to hit back against Pakistan in the second ODI in Cape Town on Thursday (2pm start).

After winning the T20 series 2-0 against the tourists, South Africa were edged in a narrow three-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first of three ODI matches in Paarl on Tuesday.

And while they had faced clashes between series in different formats, league commitments of players and injuries within the squad, which had all forced consistent changes, big-hitting batter Klaasen insisted the morale between the players had created a good environment on tour.

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen during the first ODI against Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

“The chemistry in our team is always brilliant. If anyone is in our changeroom they will know,” said Klaasen, who top scored for South Africa with 86 runs in the series opener, in his first ODI match of the year.

“Guys being in and out of the squad is a part of professional sport. All the guys are good guys and funny guys and they know where they fit into the team and what their roles are, so we’re in a good space.”

Proteas against spin

While the South Africans were pinned back by all-rounder Salman Agha in Paarl on Tuesday, Klaasen insisted their batters remained confident in their ability to face spin bowling.

At Newlands today, he hoped they would be able to showcase their skills against the Pakistan attack as they looked to level the three-match series with one game to play at the Wanderers on Sunday.

“If you look at our stats against spin over the last three or four years it has been incredible,” Klaasen said.

“I know we had a reputation of playing spin badly, but we rectified that… and it’s something we will look at again, but I’m sure the result will be a little different in the next game.”