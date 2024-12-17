Saim and Salman lead Pakistan to nail-biting ODI triumph over Proteas

Salman made 82 not out with the bat and took 4/32 with the ball.

Opening batter Saim Ayub hit his second ODI century for Pakistan against South Africa in Paarl on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Opening batter Saim Ayub and all-rounder Salman Agha carried Pakistan to a narrow three-wicket victory over South Africa, with just three balls to spare, in the first one-day international (ODI) in Paarl on Tuesday.

After setting Pakistan a target of 240 runs to win, the Proteas were aggressive from the start of the touring team’s chase, with Marco Jansen clipping the top of Abdullah Shafique’s off-stump in the second over of the innings, removing the opener for a duck.

Pakistan’s other opener, Saim, then joined Babar Azam in a 44-run stand for the second wicket, but Ottneil Baartman’s removal of Babar for 23 runs in the 15th over triggered a mini-collapse as the tourists found themselves flailing at 60/4 just five overs later.

ALSO READ: Reeza slams Proteas to T20 series victory over Pakistan

A successful recovery was launched, however, by Saim and Salman who combined in a 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saim compiled his second career ODI century, contributing 109 runs off 119 balls.

After fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had Saim caught by Tabraiz Shamsi in the 42nd over, Salman guided his team to 242/7.

Salman, who was dropped on six by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, hit a career-high 82 not out.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas got off to a good start, with openers Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton combining in a 70-run stand for the first wicket as they took advantage of the powerplay.

The hosts lost their early momentum, however, with De Zorzi falling in the 10th over for 33 runs, and Rickelton was dismissed just eight balls later for 36.

Following another couple of cheap wickets, stand-in captain Aiden Markram and big hitting middle-order star Klaasen did well to stabilise the innings.

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen during the first ODI against Pakistan in Paarl on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Markram and Klaasen shared 73 runs for the fifth wicket, and after Markram fell for 35, Klaasen went on to hit an uncharacteristically patient 86 runs off 97 balls – his seventh ODI half-century – before his middle stump was dismantled by left-arm speedster Shaheen Afridi in the 44th over.

Once Klaasen had fallen, the Proteas lower order carried them to 239/9 in their 50 overs, though they failed to pick up the run rate in the latter stages of the innings.

Salman took career-best ODI figures of 4/32 to play a frontline role in Pakistan’s attack.

The second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be played in Cape Town on Thursday.