Proteas men and women to clash with New Zealand in T20 double-headers

The matches will take place on the same day at the same venue and will be played in the afternoon and evening.

The Proteas men’s and women’s teams will jointly tour New Zealand in March next year and feature against their Kiwi opponents on the same day in five T20 double-headers.

The five-match T20 series will take place from 15 to 25 March 2026, with both the women’s and men’s teams playing on the same day at the same venue — a first for the two nations in a bilateral series.

The Proteas women will take on the White Ferns in afternoon matches, followed by the Proteas men and the Black Caps featuring against each other under lights in the evening, offering fans back-to-back matches at grounds in Mount Maunganui (15 March), Hamilton (17 March), Auckland (20 March), Wellington (22 March) and Christchurch (25 March).

ODI matches

Following the T20s, the Proteas women’s team will remain in New Zealand for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from 29 March to 4 April, which forms part of the second round of IWC matches for qualification to the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Commenting on the T20 double-headers, Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe said: “This is an exciting step forward in our relationship with New Zealand Cricket. Hosting both the women’s and men’s fixtures as double-headers throughout the T20 series will offer fans a more inclusive and engaging cricketing experience.

“It will no doubt be a competitive tour, and we look forward to what promises to be an exciting series for both the Proteas men and women.”

T20 double-header fixtures

1st T20 Sunday, 15 March — Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd T20 Tuesday, 17 March — Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 Friday, 20 March — Eden Park, Auckland

4th T20 Sunday, 22 March — Sky Stadium, Wellington

5th T20 Sunday, 25 March — Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Women’s ODI fixtures

1st ODI Sunday, 29 March

New Zealand vs South Africa — Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd ODI Wednesday, 1 April

New Zealand vs South Africa — Basin Reserve, Wellington

3rd ODI Saturday, 4 April

New Zealand vs South Africa — Basin Reserve, Wellington