Proteas must deliver ‘more complete’ performances, Markram admits

South Africa will face T20 World Cup co-hosts the United States in their first Super 8 match next week.

Aiden Markram leads out the Proteas team ahead of their T20 World Cup game against Nepal on Saturday. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Looking ahead to the next stage of the tournament, Proteas captain Aiden Markram admits they need to pull up their socks and produce better all-round performances if they are to reach the playoffs at the T20 World Cup.

While the SA team won all four of their matches in the group stage, they were pushed hard in all four games, particularly in a four-run win over Bangladesh in New York and a thrilling one-run victory over Nepal in Saint Vincent on Saturday morning.

Despite having to dig deep in the opening round, however, Markram remained confident that the SA team could challenge for their maiden World Cup title.

“It is the dream (to lift the trophy), but you take it game by game and you compete as hard and as best as you can, and you ultimately see where it gets you,” Markram said.

“We’re looking forward now to the next phase of the competition. We’re really grateful that we’re in the Super 8s, and hoping that we can put a more complete game of cricket together now that we’re moving forward to the business end of the competition.”

Next round

The Proteas will now face co-hosts the West Indies and the United States, as well as either Australia or Scotland (depending on the result of the group match between the two sides on Sunday morning), in their Super 8 group.

The SA squad’s next match is scheduled to be played against the US in Antigua on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each of the two Super 8 groups will progress to the semifinals.