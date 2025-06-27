Proteas coach backs Maphaka to lead bowling attack against ‘battle-hardened’ Zim

Though it is only his second Test, Shukri Conrad said it was a good time to give 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka the chance to lead a Test bowling attack.

Kwena Maphaka will lead the bowling attack in only his second Test match. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad has backed 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka to lead the bowling attack and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to bat at number three against a “battle-hardened” Zimbabwe, a side he says they will not be taking lightly.

Zimbabwe have never beaten South Africa in a Test match, but Conrad has named five uncapped players to feature in the two-Test series starting on Saturday.

Keshav Maharaj has been named as Test captain for the first time after Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a hamstring injury picked up at the World Test Championship final.

Proteas regulars Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been rested. Recently injured fast bowlers Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams were also not considered for selection. Lungi Ngidi, will join the squad for the second Test.

This means Maphaka, playing in only his second Test, will lead the bowling attack. The left-arm quick has little experience in the longer formats, also having only four first-class games under his belt.

Shukri backs ‘main dog’ Maphaka

Still, Conrad said the youngster has “maturity way beyond his years”.

“As a 19-year-old, when you get given that responsibility, it doesn’t only speak volumes for how highly we rate him but also the calibre and the mentality that he possesses,” Conrad said.

“We have to be very smart in identifying when we do put them [new players] out in the shop window. I think this will be a great time for him… where he is not the third quick behind KG and Marco, necessarily. He is the main dog. That responsibility will grow him massively.”

Proteas face ‘massive challenge’ at Queens Sports Club

The Proteas coach added that Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo would prove a difficult wicket as the day goes on, and fans may not see high scoring rates.

“I think Zimbabwe will present a really good challenge. They are battle-hardened. I think every team we play against will be champing at the bit to play against the world champions. We are expecting a massive challenge.”

Conrad has not named his team for the first Test but said Mulder would certainly walk in at three again, after scoring six and 27 in the World Test Championship final two weeks ago. It will be his fourth time playing in the position, though he is yet to record a decent score there.