Proteas narrowly avoid another shock defeat at T20 World Cup

South Africa chased down their 104-run target with seven balls to spare.

Staring another surprise defeat in the face, the Proteas were saved by a middle-order partnership on Saturday night, as they snatched a four-wicket victory over bogey team the Netherlands in their group match at the T20 World Cup in New York.

After losing to the Dutch side at the 2022 T20 World Cup and last year’s 50-over World Cup, the SA team managed to hit back in the opening round of the ongoing showpiece.

They had to work hard for it, however, as they were very nearly defeated by the men in orange once again.

Horrible start

Chasing 104 runs to win, the Proteas got off to a disastrous start, with their top order crumbling to 12/4 in the fifth over.

However, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller launched a fightback for the SA team, combining in a match-winning 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

While Stubbs was removed in the 17th over, after contributing 33 runs off 37 balls, Miller stuck his heels in and carried them home with seven balls to spare. He hit 59 not out off 51 deliveries, guiding his team to 106/6.

David Miller in action for the Proteas against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Netherlands innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Netherlands were well restricted by the Proteas attack, spearheaded by 31-year-old rookie international seamer Ottneil Baartman who took 4/11 from his four overs.

While the Netherlands found themselves struggling at 48/6 in the 12th over, SA-born batter Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek put up a fight, sharing 54 runs for the seventh wicket.

Englebrecht made 40 runs off 45 balls and Van Beek hit 23 off 22 before being removed by Baartman in the final over of the innings, as the duo pushed their side closer towards a defendable target.

Joining Baartman in playing key roles for the Proteas, fast bowler Anrich Nortje took 2/19 and all-rounder Marco Jansen returned 2/20.

Having extended their lead at the top of Group D, with their second win of the tournament, South Africa will face Bangladesh in their next T20 World Cup match in New York on Monday.