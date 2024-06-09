Proteas relieved to end World Cup drought against Netherlands

South Africa beat their Dutch opponents by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

David Miller in action for the Proteas against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Middle-order batter David Miller admitted the Proteas were relieved after emerging triumphant in another tight battle against bogey side the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup in New York on Saturday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Dutch team were restricted to 103/9 in their 20 overs, with seamer Ottneil Baartman (4/11) leading the Proteas attack.

Chasing 104 runs to win, South Africa were struggling at 12/4 in the fifth over, but they were saved by a match-winning 65-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Miller hit 59 not out off 51 balls and Tristan Stubbs made 33 off 37, as they guided their team to 106/6 with seven balls to spare, and a four-wicket victory.

Bogey team

After losing to the Netherlands at the 2022 T20 World Cup, and again at last year’s 50-over World Cup, Miller said they were delighted to get over the line this time as they extended their lead at the top of Group D.

While the Netherlands are eight places below South Africa in the T20 world rankings, Miller said they had learned not to underestimate the underdogs.

“They’ve played some good cricket over the years, and they’re still up on us at World Cups, so it was nice to get a win against them,” Miller said.

“As we all know, they’re indredible players. They are fighters and they compete really well, so it’s never a case of taking any team lightly, and it was just really nice to get over the line today in a close finish.”

The Proteas, unbeaten after two matches in the tournament, will play their third match of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh in New York on Monday.