Proteas’ next big challenge: Finding opponents to prepare for Test final

The first part of 2025 will see plenty of limited overs action all across the globe.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen celebrates as he hits the winning runs to win the Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Sunday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

South Africa’s win against Pakistan in the first Test of two in Centurion on Sunday secured their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next June, but the challenge in the coming months will be to find time and opponents to prepare properly for that big match.

Shukri Conrad and his charges will face either Australia, India or Sri Lanka in the final in London next June. Being adequately prepared for that match though could be a problem as right now the Proteas have only one red ball match scheduled before then – the second Test against Pakistan, starting in Cape Town on Friday.

January, February, March and April next year will see the Proteas’ best players involved in white-ball cricket action in the SA20, tri-series with Pakistan and New Zealand, the ICC Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League.

It is a dilemma that coach Conrad is already thinking about.

Preparing for Test final

“After this week’s Test against Pakistan I’ll move onto the couch and watch the SA20 … and then see how the boys go in the IPL,” said Conrad after Sunday’s win in Centurion.

“We will have to find some good opposition to prepare properly for Lord’s (in June) … maybe someone can come out here, and we’ll have to hold some camps, too.”

The good news though is the Proteas Test team are a happy squad, they’re playing good cricket and winning.

And, Conrad, who said he was delighted to have guided the team to the Test Championship final, added he believes they’re still some way off being at their very best.

“I’d like to think it (qualifying for the final) means as much for the country as it means to me,” he said after the first Test win.

“From where we started out, from the manner in which we steadied the ship and set sail … we wanted improved performances, we wanted a settled side, and we’ve ticked all those boxes.

“But, throughout all that, we still haven’t played close to our full potential. We’re a lot better than what this Test match showed.

“But this win will also show our opponents that this team doesn’t know when they’re beaten. We bat a long way down and we can take 20 wickets. Now we must go out there and win the series 2-0.”

‘Mates playing together’

Conrad added his and the Proteas’ biggest achievement in the last year was creating an environment where everyone in the team feels comfortable and happy.

“The biggest thing for me is the unit we’ve got here. Egos are left at the door. We get on with things, we play for each other, and we try to find a way whatever the obstacles are in front of us.

“KG told me in Bangladesh that he has played in great sides, with legends of the game, guys like Dale, Vernon, Morne, Graeme and Faf, but that he is now playing with his mates.

“It rings true because we’re a bunch of mates together here, we’re having fun and winning. There will be hiccups along the way, but we have each other’s backs, there is a strong bond in that changeroom, and that’s the biggest thing that we’ve got right, everyone is pulling in the same direction.”