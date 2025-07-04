SA gears up for epic weekend of sport

Springboks, Proteas, and the Durban July headline a weekend of world-class sport and entertainment.

Last year Oriental Charm became the second straight Durban July winner to have been prepared by James Crawford at Randjesfontein. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

If you are a sports fan, then there is probably no better time than the first weekend of July.

Our national rugby team host Italy at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow in the first of two Tests, while our Proteas men’s cricket team – the world Test champions – are up against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo from Sunday, having won by 382 runs with a young, new-look team at the same venue in the first Test this week.

Both teams are led by new captains, the Springboks by Jesse Kriel in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi and the Proteas by Wiaan Mulder, who covers for the injured duo of Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj.

The Springbok rugby women are also in action in Pretoria against Canada.

It’s also time for Africa’s premier horse race, the Durban July, which not only attracts racing fanatics, but also fashionistas at Greyville racecourse.

Abroad, there’s the start of the Tour de France cycling race from Lille tomorrow, tennis’ third Grand Slam of the year finishes the first week of play on the hallowed grass of Wimbledon, the British and Irish Lions are on tour Down Under and there’s several incoming rugby Test series between New Zealand and France, Japan and Wales, Argentina and England and Georgia and Ireland.

Phew, we are definitely spoilt for choice.