Proteas did not stop believing, says Bavuma, after historic win

The skipper credited South Africa's bowlers for keeping them in the game.

The Proteas succeeded by focusing on one ball at a time and maintaining their self belief, according to captain Temba Bavuma, after they held on to secure a historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test in Kolkata on Sunday.

In a low-scoring match, the SA team earned the nation’s first Test victory on Indian soil in more than 15 years

“It was a case of just playing what was in front of us, keeping our nerve, and most importantly keeping the belief that the result could still go our way,” said Bavuma, who remained unbeaten as national Test captain after 11 matches at the helm.

Bowlers praised

After being dismissed for 159 in their first innings, Bavuma credited the bowlers for keeping the tourists in the match.

He admitted, however, that the Proteas were fortunate to not have to deal with India captain Shubman Gill on the third and final day of action after the skipper had been hospitalised the day before with neck spasms.

“We took confidence from the fact that we were able to put them under pressure with the ball in their first innings when the bowlers brought us back into the game,” Bavuma said.

“Like with anything, you need a bit of luck, and unfortunately on their end they lost their captain. He’s obviously a big player for them, especially within their batting line-up, and I guess that probably made things slightly easier for us.”

The second match of the series starts in Guwahati next Saturday, with the Proteas aiming for their first Test series win in India in 25 years.