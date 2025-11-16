Bavuma and Harmer lead Proteas to historic victory over India

The SA team earned their first Test win in India since 2010.

South Africa had to dig deep, but they ultimately emerged triumphant on Sunday, securing a 30-run victory over India in the first Test in Kolkata.

Producing a historic performance in a low-scoring match, it was the SA team’s first Test victory in India in more than 15 years.

After resuming their second innings at 93/7 in the morning session on day three, the Proteas went on to reach 153 before they were bowled out.

They were anchored by captain Temba Bavuma, who hit 55 not out after spending more than three hours at the crease overnight. He was the only player in the match to score a half-century.

India second innings

Set a target of 124 runs to win in their second innings, the hosts were bundled out for just 93 runs shortly before the tea break, with Washington Sundar top-scoring after contributing 31 runs.

India were without captain Shubman Gill, who did not bat in their second innings after being hospitalised with neck spasms on day two.

The Proteas bowling attack was led by spinner Simon Harmer, who took 4/21 for a match return of 8/51.

Fighting back

After being bowled out for 159 runs in their first innings, Harmer was delighted to have played a key role as the Proteas put up a tremendous fight to stay in the game.

“To be able to fight back the way we did just shows our belief,” said Harmer, who was named Player of the Match.

The second and final game of the series starts in Guwahati next Saturday, with the Proteas aiming to secure their first Test series victory in India in 25 years.

“I am happy with the win. There’s still a game to go in the series, but we will enjoy this,” Harmer said.