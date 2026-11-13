Proteas not underestimating Bangladesh ahead of Test series, says coach Conrad

Top-ranked South Africa are wary of the challenge posed by giant killers Bangladesh.

Fresh off a 2-1 Test series victory over Australia, and overtaking the Baggy Greens at the top of the world rankings, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad says the SA team are gearing up for another brutal battle against Bangladesh in their two-match series starting at the Wanderers on Sunday.

While world Test champions South Africa are top of the international rankings, after winning 15 of their last 17 five-day matches, Bangladesh are in eighth place in the international standings.

Bangladesh, however, have strengthened their Test status in recent years by beating the likes of Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.

Conrad said the hosts were aiming to build on their momentum after a spectacular series win against Australia, as they looked to take the lead at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

Building on their form

The Proteas were narrowly behind table toppers New Zealand heading into this home campaign against the Tigers, and they were eager to build on their form ahead of a crucial three-match Test series against England starting next month.

“We’re certainly not going to be underestimating them (Bangladesh) in any way, and it’s not about catching them off guard. We give them the exact amount of respect as when we play Australia or England,” Conrad said.

“And I think the big thing for us is remaining in the present. We did a lot of good things against Australia, but we did some very ordinary things as well, and that’s something we want to set right, and hopefully we can set that right against Bangladesh.”

Langeveldt joins coaching team

The Proteas were hoping to get some additional assistance from bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt in their two-match series against Bangladesh, which included fixtures in Johannesburg and Centurion.

Langeveldt, a former Proteas seam bowler, had previously worked as a bowling coach for the SA team. More importantly, however, he had also worked as a bowling coach for Bangladesh.

“He’ll give us some really good insights as to what to expect from the various (Bangladesh) bowlers. And he won’t just be sitting in the bowlers meeting. He’ll definitely be in the batters meeting as well, sharing a lot of his ideas,” Conrad said.

“When you have guys of his calibre, it would be foolish not to call on them, and I think he’s going to be a massive influence for us.”