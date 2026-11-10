OPINION: Bangladesh will not be pushovers for the Proteas in two-match Test series

Over the last few years, Bangladesh have earned Test wins over multiple higher-ranked nations including Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

At first glance, it seems like the Test series against Bangladesh starting this weekend is a chance for the Proteas to experiment a bit and give some younger players opportunities.

But a full-strength squad has been selected, and the SA team are clearly taking this two-match series seriously, for two reasons: It is crucial as part of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign, and Bangladesh are no longer pushovers.

After this series, to be played on home soil, the Proteas have just two more to try earn a spot in the WTC final, against England at home in December and January, and against Sri Lanka away in February and March.

As things stand, after their impressive recent 2-1 victory over Australia, South Africa are in second place in the WTC standings, narrowly behind table toppers New Zealand. And a 2-0 win over Bangladesh will go a long way in ensuring they are able to qualify for next year’s final.

Bangladesh on the rise

In addition, Bangladesh have made it clear in recent years that they are ready to pounce against any team that shows even the slightest complacency.

The Tigers have played 164 Tests since they competed in their first five-day match in 2000, and they have won only 28 of them.

But they have made impressive progress, with 12 of those victories achieved in the last four years. And these triumphs have included wins over Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.

No time to be taking risks

Traditionally, South Africa might have used this two-match series to blood some new players and try some new combinations in the build-up to the highly anticipated three-match series against England.

However, with the defence of their WTC title on the line, and with Bangladesh emerging as a rising nation from the outskirts of Test cricket, this is not the time to be taking chances.

So it’s no real shock to see that batter Zubayr Hamza, recalled to the national squad after an absence of nearly three years, was the only relatively surprising decision made by the selectors when they named the 15-man squad.

The Proteas need to take these matches as seriously as they do any other series in the five-day format because they can’t afford to slip.