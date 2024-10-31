Cricket

Proteas race to record victory over Bangladesh

South Africa won by their biggest ever margin of victory in a Test match.

Keshav Maharaj

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh. Picture: Randy Brooks/AFP

South Africa charged to a record victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, wrapping up a 2-0 Test series win in Chittagong.

Having won the opening match by seven wickets at Mirpur last week, the SA team raced to a crushing win in the second clash, defeating their hosts by an innings and 273 runs within three days. It was South Africa’s largest ever margin of victory in a Test match against any opposition.

Resuming their first innings at 38/4 in the morning session on Thursday, after the Proteas had declared at 575/6 the day before, Bangladesh were bundled out for 159.

Sent back in to bat, the hosts were bowled out for 143 in their second innings, with the match coming to a close in the final session on day three.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada spearheaded the Proteas attack in the home side’s first innings, taking 5/37, and spinners Keshav Maharaj (5/59) and Senuran Muthusamy (4/45) dismantled the Bangladesh line-up in their second innings.

