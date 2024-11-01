OPINION: Proteas boss Shukri Conrad ticking the right boxes

The Proteas hammered Bangladesh in their own conditions to win the Test series 2-0.

The Proteas players celebrate after winning the Test series against Bangladesh on Thursday. Picture: Tanvin Tamim / AFP

Winning makes all the difference.

It is why the Springboks receive so much attention and why their fans can’t get enough of them.

It is also why the Proteas women’s team have been a hit in recent times and so, too, Bafana Bafana.

Now, finally, it seems, the Proteas men’s Test team are slowly clawing their way back to prominence after a number of lean years.

The limited overs sides have also done well recently, but it is the Test team who we all want to shine. And right now they’re very much on top of the world and long may it continue.

Quality all-round effort

It takes a special effort to go to the subcontinent and win and to come away with a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh (in dominant fashion) is something to take note of. The Proteas, under Shukri Conrad, have developed into quite a formidable side, and congratulations are in order.

From the bowling to the batting and including the fielding, the Proteas were in top form in both Tests, in Dhaka and Chattogram, and are now very well-placed to be serious contenders to play in the World Test Championship final next year.

Kagiso Rabada was really back to his brilliant best in Bangladesh, going past 300 Test wickets, while the spinners also came to the party, but it was the batting that really stood out.

In foreign conditions and under a little pressure to score some big runs, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verryenne and David Bedingham all delivered, while there were smaller contributions from the others.

And, Wiaan Mulder came good with the bat and the ball. What a series for the all-rounder. Finally!

The Proteas look like a happy and settled outfit, but also a complete package, and let’s not forget they’re missing a few key players.

Conrad’s selections, belief in his squad and his backing of the players is to be commended. It’s what every player in any sport wants … to be backed and trusted, and Conrad has done that.

Now bring on Sri Lanka and Pakistan in South Africa over the coming weeks … and let’s all get behind our Proteas Test team.