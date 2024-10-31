Senior players return to Proteas squad for T20 series against India

Uncapped players Mihlali Mpongwana and Andile Simelane have also been included in the squad.

Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have been recalled to the Proteas T20 squad. Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images

A handful of first-choice players will return to the Proteas squad for their four-match T20 International series against India starting next week.

With some senior members of the squad having been rested for the national team’s tour of the UAE in September, the Proteas will be given a significant boost for the home series against the world champions.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj have been recalled, while Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have also been included after recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has been given an opportunity, receiving his first call-up to the Proteas squad. The 24-year-old Western Province player finished as one of the top wicket takers in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge with 12 wickets at an average of 14.08.

Uncapped Dolphins all-rounder Andile Simelane also retains his place in the squad after forming part of the group that recently toured the UAE.

In addition, Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been added to the squad for the third and fourth T20 matches against India, returning to the national limited-overs setup for the first time since February 2021.

Rabada and Ngidi absent

Experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the series, while Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

The squad will convene in Durban on Monday. Four players – Maharaj, captain Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs – are currently in Bangladesh for the ongoing Test series and will join the rest of the T20 squad on Wednesday.

“It’s both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026,” said head coach Rob Walter after announcing the 16-man squad on Thursday.

“The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit.

“We continue to drive our broader priorities of exposing our high-potential players to quality opposition as we look to widen our base of internationally ready players, whilst at the same time understanding that our main objectives as always are to play a brand of cricket that excites our supporters and wins games of cricket for South Africa.”

Proteas T20I squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs