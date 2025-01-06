Proteas secure Test series victory over fighting Pakistan

Pakistan fought hard but they were outplayed by a clinical home team.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket for the Proteas on day four of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africa coasted to a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan on Monday, racking up a 10-wicket win with more than a day to spare in the second Test in Cape Town.

After being set a target of 58 runs to win in their second innings, Proteas openers David Bedingham (44 not out) and Aiden Markram (unbeaten on 14) carried them team to a convincing triumph as they reached 58 without loss in their second innings.

Earlier, in the morning session on day four, Pakistan resumed their second innings at 213/1, with captain Shan Masood on 102 – his sixth Test century – and Khurram Shahzad on eight.

Trailing by 208 runs with nine wickets in hand, the tourists still looked like they had a chance to put up a fight, and they did everything they could to stay in the match.

Masood sticks his heels in

Shahzad was removed for 18 runs in the 10th over of the day, however, and South Africa’s attack managed to take regular wickets as they put the gutsy tourists under pressure.

And while Masood went on to contribute 145 runs, he was removed by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka shortly after lunch.

Taking advantage of the new ball, 18-year-old Maphaka had the skipper trapped lbw, and though it required a review to have Masood removed, his dismissal signalled the beginning of the end for the visitors.

Pakistan keep fighting

Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Salman Agha (48) dug deep with an 88-run stand for the sixth wicket, but the tail were unable to keep their innings afloat.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was superb, toiling for 45 overs for an innings return of 3/137, and he was well backed by Kagiso Rabada (3/115) and Marco Jansen (2/101).

South Africa, who also won the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion, will not play another five-day match until they face Australia in the World Test Championship final in London in June.