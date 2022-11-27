Ken Borland
27 Nov 2022
Proteas selectors not being helped by the players ahead of Oz Test series

Ryan Rickelton scored his second successive century for the Central Gauteng Lions on Friday, and then kept wicket, seemingly untroubled by an injury described as 'very serious'.

Ryan Rickelton has scored back-to-back centuries for the Central Gauteng Lions despite an ankle injury that has kept him out of contention for the Proteas tour of Australia. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The poor old national selectors are not being helped by the players at the moment as they look to pick up the pieces following the Proteas’ humiliating T20 World Cup exit at the hands of the Netherlands, their next foes being arguably the meanest of the lot – Australia in Australia. Even without the T20 turmoil and the nagging feeling that Test cricket – where South Africa are in strong contention to make the World Championship final – is being neglected more and more by the powers-that-be in this country, taking on the Aussies in their backyard over Christmas has...

