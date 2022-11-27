Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
27 Nov 2022
7:30 am
Proteas selectors not being helped by the players ahead of Oz Test series
Ken Borland
Ryan Rickelton scored his second successive century for the Central Gauteng Lions on Friday, and then kept wicket, seemingly untroubled by an injury described as 'very serious'.
Ryan Rickelton has scored back-to-back centuries for the Central Gauteng Lions despite an ankle injury that has kept him out of contention for the Proteas tour of Australia. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Read more on these topics