Proteas success more important to Rabada than personal milestones

Rabada took his 300th Test wicket during the SA team's tour of Bangladesh.

Displaying some of the best form of his career, experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada insists he is more concerned about playing an important role in the Proteas team than reaching personal milestones.

Rabada took 14 wickets in South Africa’s dominant 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh which concluded in Chittagong on Thursday, leading the attack alongside spin bowler Keshav Maharaj who grabbed 13 scalps.

In the process, the 29-year-old speedster picked up his 300th Test wicket and returned to top spot in the world rankings for bowlers for the first time since 2019.

Kagiso Rabada in action for the Proteas. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

“My first love is playing for the South African team and wanting to win,” Rabada said.

“The stats are there and they do motivate you, I guess, but I’m not fixated on them.

“All these things come, but if I’m ranked number five or number three and we’re winning, then I’m really happy. That’s the major thing for me.”

Managing his workload

Rabada, who will be rested for the four-match T20 series at home against India starting next week, admitted some of the credit for his fine performances must be given to Proteas management for limiting his workload.

“I think the management of the bowling load helps because I’m not getting any younger,” he said.

“I’m only getting older, and with the amount of cricket that’s being played, you have to think about it in terms of finding periods when you’re going to rest in order to be the most effective that you can be.”

Though he was likely to achieve more milestones in his career, Rabada said his main driving force at this stage was to help the Proteas break their Cricket World Cup drought in either the T20 or ODI formats.

“I just want to win the World Cup. That’s my dream, so hopefully it happens,” Rabada said.

“I don’t have any other metrics really. The only metrics I’m focussing on are just the process and finding ways to enhance the process. The rest will take care of itself.”

The Proteas Test team will next face Sri Lanka in a two-match series on home soil starting later this month.