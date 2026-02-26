One step closer: Proteas sweep West Indies aside at T20 World Cup

If India beat Zimbabwe in their Super Eight match later on Thursday, the SA team will progress to the play-offs with a game to spare.

South Africa put one step in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, remaining unbeaten at the tournament after beating West Indies by nine wickets in their second match of the Super Eight stage in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a target of 177 runs to win, the Proteas top order stood firm, anchored by captain Aiden Markram who contributed 82 not out off 46 (his third half-century of the tournament).

He was well supported by fellow opener Quinton de Kock (47 off 24) and Ryan Rickelton (45 not out off 28) as the SA team coasted to 177/1 with 23 balls to spare.

West Indies innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, West Indies got off to a destructive start in the powerplay but lost too many early wickets as they found themselves in real trouble at 43/3 in the fourth over, with Proteas seamers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi ripping through their top order.

They went on to stumble their way to 83/7 in the 11th over, but Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd eventually managed to save the Caribbean side from humiliation, sharing an 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Holder was ultimately removed in the final over of the innings when he was run out by De Kock and Bosch after hitting 49 runs off 31 balls.

But he and Shepherd, who made 52 not out off 37, did enough to give their side a fighting chance, though their combined effort ultimately proved short against a powerful South African side.

Ngidi took 3/30 and Rabada grabbed 2/22, while Bosch returned 2/31 to help restrict the West Indies middle order.

Looking ahead

The Proteas will face Zimbabwe in their last Super Eight match in Delhi on Sunday, but they could qualify for the knockout stages later on Thursday.

If India beat Zimbabwe in their clash in Chennai on Thursday (3.30pm start) the SA team will automatically progress to the play-offs with a match to spare.