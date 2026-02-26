Stubbs learning from Miller, says Proteas batting lineup ‘gelling well’

The South African batters have all contributed to the team's good performances so far at the T20 World Cup.

Tristan Stubbs says he is learning from one of the best to do it in T20 cricket, namely Proteas team-mate David Miller.

The two men shared a match-defining partnership in the Proteas’ win in the Super Eights against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday and they will hope to make another big contribution again on Thursday when the South Africans come up against the West Indies.

A win by the Proteas, in a match also in Ahmedabad, should see Aiden Markam and his side into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, should other results also go their way. South Africa also face Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights match on Sunday.

Stubbs, 25, said he and Miller, 36 and a veteran of numerous World Cups, thought similarly about the game, hence the latter being the perfect player to learn from.

“I love batting with Dave. I watched him throughout all my junior years,” said Stubbs after his excellent 44 not out off 24 balls against India. Miller made 63 off 35.

“I’ve tried to mould my game on him,” continued Stubbs.

“It’s the way he plays the backend, he has so much experience to lean on. We think alike about the game. Our roles [at five and six in the batting lineup] are similar, I can learn from that.”

SA top six

Stubbs said the South African top six, which also includes Markram, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, were in a good space at the World Cup and working well as a unit.

“We have sort of been forced into this top six,” said Stubbs, who only got into the World Cup squad after Donovan Ferreira withdrew because of an injury. Rickelton, too, got in because Tony de Zorzi picked up an injury.

All six of the top batters have enjoyed a good World Cup up to now, with all of them making good contributions with the bat.

“But, it’s going quite well. Ricks is enjoying the number three role, and he was excited about the different challenge, Brevi loves four and Dave is always better coming in earlier [at five]. It’s gelling well.”

The SA20 title-winning captain from this season, Stubbs added one of the key ingredients to the Proteas’ batting lineup functioning as well as they are was due to them playing together regularly in recent times.

“It’s been five or six games together in a row now, and when you add the West Indies series to it [before the World Cup] you learn to bat together, which is an underrated thing,” said Stubbs.

Thursday’s Super Eight match against the West Indies starts at 11.30am.