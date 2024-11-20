Proteas target place in World Test Championship final

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting in Durban next week.

Lying fifth in the World Test Championship standings, head coach Shukri Conrad says the Proteas are eager to keep their hopes alive in the battle for a place in the final.

With multiple series still to be played ahead of next year’s final, including a two-match series between SA and Pakistan starting next month, various teams are still in the hunt.

Needing to beat Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive, Conrad said this was one of the SA team’s focal points ahead of a two-match Test series against the tourists starting in Durban next week.

“It’s almost like a knockout quarterfinal between us and Sri Lanka, but I think that table is going to be quite a topsy-turvy one over the next couple of months,” Conrad said.

“I think we all understand the magnitude of it but more importantly we also understand that we’ve got to play really good cricket in order for us to achieve the goal.”

Both teams in good form

Fresh off a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, after picking up a rare victory on the sub-continent, the Proteas were set to face a Sri Lanka squad who beat New Zealand 2-0 in September.

Lying in third position in the standings, Sri Lanka were also targeting a spot in the World Test Championship final, to be played in London in June next year.

Conrad said the hosts would need to concentrate on the basics in an attempt to stay in the hunt for the global five-day crown, but he was confident they could put up a fight.

“We certainly don’t want to be getting ahead of ourselves in any way here. We understand that it’s going to be a tough grind against Sri Lanka,” Conrad said.

“They’ve sent a crop of players out early here as well, so they’re doing some really good preparation, and we’re going to have to be on top of our game.

“They’re a red hot side… but we certainly know that if we play anything close to our ability we’ll be right there when it matters.”

The first Test between SA and Sri Lanka starts at Kingsmead next Wednesday.