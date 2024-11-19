Temba Bavuma returns from injury to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in Test matches in Durban and Gqeberha.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma has recovered from injury and will lead the Proteas in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Durban next week.

Bavuma, who missed the national team’s recent 2-0 victory over Bangladesh due to a left elbow injury, was included in a 14-man squad announced on Tuesday by Test coach Shukri Conrad to face Sri Lanka.

With a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, the Proteas will also be boosted by the return of all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who have both been recalled to the five-day squad.

“We are excited to be back on home soil after being on the road for some time. It’s always a great feeling to play in front of our supporters and deliver our best cricket at home,” Conrad said.

“We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Smaller group of players

Rather than picking a standard 15-man squad, Conrad said they had opted to leave fringe players at home in order to ensure they were given game time.

“We’ve named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams,” he said.

Following next week’s match in Durban, South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Gqeberha next month.

The SA squad will convene for a two-day camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria on Thursday before departing for Durban.

Proteas Test squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne