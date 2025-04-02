OPINION: Lhuan-dre Pretorius will play for the Proteas, but he mustn’t be rushed

In his last seven matches, Pretorius has scored three centuries and a half-century.

When a prodigious talent emerges in any sport, the biggest challenge for the people working with and looking after them is finding a balance between pushing them to get the best out of themselves without pushing them too hard, too soon.

It’s not an easy thing to do, which is why fledgling sport stars often don’t make it at senior level.

Some incredible talent has been discovered in South African cricket in recent years, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the latest teenager to flaunt his remarkable natural ability.

Pretorius made waves earlier this year when he shone with the bat during the SA20 league, completing the tournament as the top run scorer after racking up 397 runs in 12 matches for Paarl Royals at a strike rate of 166.80.

However, the youngster (who turned 19 last week) is no one-hit wonder, as he has proved in his performances thus far across all three formats since making his top-flight domestic debut in September 2023.

Spectacular start to his senior career

His stats are impressive. He has made 285 runs in three first-class matches at an average of 71.25, as well as 577 runs in 14 list A matches at an average of 44.38, and 911 runs in 33 T20 matches at an average of 27.60.

And he has made even more of a statement with his most recent form, scoring three centuries and a half-century in his last seven matches for the Titans (in the list A and first-class formats).

The Proteas team management have done well in recent years to provide opportunities to new players without putting too much pressure on them, giving youngsters chances against some of their weaker international opposition.

Even low-key international matches might be too much, however, for some young players, and by giving them international caps before they’re ready could be detrimental to their careers.

Cricket fans will be eager to see Pretorius playing for the Proteas, and there is little doubt that his time will come. But there’s no rush, and he needs to be ready.

Hopefully the national coaches will be able to find the balance required to give him the chance he deserves without rushing him into it.