Proteas ticking all the boxes at T20 World Cup – from batting to bowling to fielding

The Proteas men's team are on song in all departments at the T20 World Cup and will take confidence into their next games.

The Proteas continue to produce the goods at the T20 World Cup in India, and are still unbeaten after five matches. One more win in the Super Eight stage, against either West Indies on Thursday or Zimbabwe on Sunday, will see them into the semi-finals.

So far they have beaten Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates in group play and India, on Sunday, in their first Super Eights game.

They will take confidence into their next matches following their good results, mainly because they’re in good nick in all departments. We take a look at how they’ve performed so far.

Top-order batting

The Proteas have generally got off to good starts with their top three batters laying a solid foundation.

Aiden Markram, with 178 runs in the four group matches, has been excellent setting the team up, while Quinton de Kock, with 118 runs in group play, has been decent, and one feels a big knock is around the corner.

Ryan Rickelton, batting at No 3, has scored well as well, with 145 runs in group action.

Though none of them made big runs against India on Sunday, it would be a surprise if one of them didn’t go big in the coming games.

Aiden Markram has proved to be an inspirational leader, scoring runs at the top of the order and bringing himself on to bowl the first, successful, over against India on Sunday. Picture: MB Media/Getty Images

Middle-order batting

While Dewald Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs all played their part in the four group wins, as well as in the two Super Overs in the match against Afghanistan, they showed what they can do under pressure in the match against India.

Brevis scored a good, but composed 45 off 29, Miller hit a scintillating 63 off 35 and Stubbs smashed 44 off 24 to rescue the Proteas who had been 20/3.

Like the three men at the top, the middle-order batters will move on at the tournament with plenty of confidence and belief in their abilities.

Bowling

The South African bowling unit has found form with their performance against India top-notch. They obviously put plenty of thought into what they wanted to do and they executed those plans brilliantly, bowling India out for 111.

Lungi Ngidi has been world-class, with an economy rate of 6.62, Marco Jansen, with 11 wickets, has been just as miserly and was at his very best against India, while Corbin Bosch, with an economy rate of 5.66, has been something of a surprise package.

Keshav Maharaj has shown his skill-set in trying conditions, while Kagiso Rabada appears to be closing in on his best form again.

Lungi Ngidi has been in top form with the ball in India. Picture: Nikhil Patil/Getty Images

Fielding

They may have dropped the odd catch, but for the most part the South Africans have been excellent in the field.

They’ve grabbed catches at crucial times, inside the ring and on the boundary; their fielding has been among the best at the tournament.

Miller, Stubbs, Brevis, Jansen, Bosch and Rickelton have taken blinders while the Proteas have also orchestrated a few important run-outs, which have helped break partnerships and ultimately keep their opponents in check.