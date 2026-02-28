Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Plenty on the line for Proteas women in Black Day match against Pakistan

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

28 February 2026

06:46 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The game will serve as the annual Black Day match for the national side, in support of awareness against gender-based violence.

Proteas women captain Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the Proteas women’s team against Pakistan in the third and final ODI in Durban. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

They’ve already wrapped up a series victory, but the Proteas women’s team have a lot to play for in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan in Durban on Sunday (10am start).

Despite the hosts holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the game will offer points as part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which is the qualifying competition for the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

And it will give South Africa an opportunity to secure a 3-0 cleansweep in a series in any format since they defeated Ireland in a three-match ODI campaign in Dublin in June 2022.

“I think we’ve been playing some good cricket this series,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said on Saturday.

“We’ve had it a few times where we’ve won the first two and let the last one slip a little bit, so it’s something we’re aware of and hopefully we can really regroup tomorrow… and I think a cleansweep in the series will be pretty big for us as well, so we’ll be full steam ahead.”

Standing up against gender-based violence

The game will also serve as the annual Black Day match for the national side, in support of awareness against gender-based violence.

“It’s a huge day for us, just being able to use our platform to bring awareness to gender-based violence, highlighting the bravery of women affected by it,” Wolvaardt said.

“If there’s any sort of little difference we can make in bringing awareness towards it, I think that’s huge for us as a group, so it’s a very special day for all of us.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Proteas women's team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, Tehran hits back across region
Politics Lobby group to take petition to US requesting special envoy for Afrikaners
News Ekurhuleni awarded R3.4m tender to Cat Matlala’s wife despite ‘red flags’
News Nersa’s R54bn blunder: Who pays the price and who gets punished after forensic investigation?
News Controversial rehab centre under fire for forced admissions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News