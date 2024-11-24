Proteas women fight to the death, but England hold on for narrow win

England were anchored by middle-order batter Nat Sciver-Brunt who bashed 59 not out.

Members of the SA women’s team during their T20 International against England in East London on Sunday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Despite putting up a gutsy fight, South Africa could not hold off a strong England side in the opening match of their month-long women’s cricket tour in East London on Sunday.

Playing their first game since they lost to New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last month, the SA team were in with a shout for most of the T20 International clash, ultimately falling short in a narrow four-wicket defeat.

After being sent in to bat first, the Proteas combined well in a team effort, with six of the seven batters who took to the crease contributing double figures.

And an unbroken stand of 42 runs for the sixth wicket between Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk carried them to 142/5.

De Klerk top scored for the hosts with a quickfire 29 runs off 16 balls and Dercksen held up the other end with a more patient 26 off 29 deliveries.

England innings

In response, chasing 143 runs to win, England were anchored by middle-order batter Nat Sciver-Brunt who bashed 59 not out off 54 deliveries as the tourists racked up 143/6 with four balls to spare.

Sciver-Brunt was well supported by Amy Jones who contributed 31 off 19 as they shared 50 runs for the fifth wicket.

Though the Proteas stayed in the hunt, the visiting team held enough wickets in hand to have the upper hand at the death. And backed by the power of Sciver-Brunt, they managed to maintain their nerve and snatch victory.

Eliz-Mari Marx was the best of the SA bowlers, taking 3/19, while De Klerk delivered a solid all-round effort, returning 2/20.

“We showed intent early on in the powerplay… and we were very good for a lot of that bowling innings, so it’s frustrating and tough to lose,” said Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt.

“We can take a lot of positives from the game, but we let it slip in one or two pressure moments.”

South Africa will face England in the second of three T20 Internationals in Benoni on Wednesday.