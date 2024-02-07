Proteas women make history as Kapp stars against Australia

Talismanic Proteas women’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp starred with both the bat and ball to lead her side to a first ever ODI win over Australia to level the three match series in Sydney on Wednesday.

Kapp struck 75 off 87 balls as she laid the foundation for the Proteas to score 229/6 batting first, in a weather affected match that was reduced to 45-overs-a-side after two rain delays.

She then tore through the Australian top order, before finishing with figures of 3/12 in five overs, with the hosts all out for 149, 84-runs short of the DLS adjusted target.

Kapp was a doubt for the game after she retired hurt after scoring 50 in the first ODI, after being hit on the elbow by an errant throw from a fielder, but was crucially passed fit and then played a pivotal role to be named the player of the match.

“The win means a lot for the girls, hopefully we can keep on performing. I thought it (the elbow) was fine this morning. When I came out it was sore. The medical team did a fine job. At the start of the day, it felt like we could cash in later on. But it got tougher with the rain,” said Kapp.

Historic win

In the end it was an incredible win for the Proteas, as Australia have only lost eight games chasing at home in their history, with this the first time they have been beaten chasing in Australia since 2010.

It also backed up the Proteas first T20I win in Australia, which they achieved last month, while it kept the ODI series alive going into the final match at the same ground on Saturday.

Other key performers in the match were Nadine de Klerk, who hit 44 off 46 and took 2/26, and Chloe Tryon who struck a breezy 37no off 36 balls at the end of the innings, and picked up the last wicket for figures of 1/14. Ayanda Hlubi on debut picked up 2/41, and Eliz-mari Marx claimed 2/22.

Series on the line

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was effusive in her praise of star performer Kapp, as well as the bowling attack who did their job.

“I can’t heap enough praise on Marizanne Kapp, we are lucky to have a player with all that skill. But I am happy with our seamers, we hit our lengths early under lights. With the series on the line we are excited to get going (on Saturday),” said Wolvaardt.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy admitted her charges were second best and they would see where to improve ahead of Saturday.

“Not taking anything away from South Africa, but we didn’t adapt with the bat. We will review this like every game. Will look at what we could do better and what conditions are like on Saturday,” said Healy.