SA women’s cricketer Ayabonga Khaka reaches historic milestone

The SA pace bowler says she looked up to Makhaya Ntini when she was growing up.

Star South African women’s team fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka is set to make history on Wednesday by becoming her country’s first black African woman centurion in 50 overs cricket.

She will also become only South Africa’s third black African cricketer, man and woman, to reach the 100 cap mark in the limited overs format of the game.

The South African women’s team take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, with the hosts 1-0 up in the three-match series. The first ball is to be bowled at 2pm.

South Africa won the second game in Kimberley at the weekend by seven wickets following a washed out first match.

‘Honoured’

Khaka, who made her debut in 2012, said she was honoured to reach the mark.

“I’m not the person that always looks at milestones. I enjoy playing for my country and I am honoured that I will have a possibility to achieve that (mark),” she said.

Khaka, the ninth South African women to hit the 100-cap mark in ODIs, added: “To be honest, I’m just a cricketer. I’ll take it that I’m achieving a milestone that other people have achieved.

“I’m not looking at it as I’m the first one, but I’m grateful to be part of the group that has achieved that. We have had great players before me and I’m just honoured to be part of them.”

Ayabonga Khaka. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Ntini an inspiration

Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada are the first two black African cricketers to play 100 ODI matches for their country.

“I always looked up to Makhaya Ntini when I was growing up,” said Khaka.

“I could relate to him because we’re coming from the same parts of the country. And with KG (Rabada), he’s still going, he’s still a youngster, but with the experience that he has, he’s showing (up) each and every day. I’m grateful to be part of that list with those two great guys.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s final ODI against Sri Lanka, the pace bowler said: “50 over cricket for us is all about the points. The T20I series was about preparing for the T20 World Cup and this one is all about the points. We know how big it is and we are ready for it.”