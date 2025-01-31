SA U19 women’s team beat Aussies, qualify for T20 World Cup final

Bowler Ashleigh van Wyk took 4/17 in three overs to lead the charge in Kuala Lumpur.

South African players celebrate a wicket in their U19 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

South Africa’s U19 women’s cricket team shocked Australia in their T20 World Cup semi-final played in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Friday to qualify for the final where they will face either England or India.

The South Africans went through their group phase and Super Sixes phase of the tournament unbeaten.

In a tense match played on Friday, the South Africans won by five wickets with 11 balls remaning.

Ashleigh van Wyk destroys lineup

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia could manage only 105/8 in their 20 overs.

South Africa’s slow left arm bowler, Ashleigh van Wyk, was the chief destroyer with the ball, taking 4/17 in three overs. All the bowlers returned economical figures, with Nthabiseng Nini, Kayla Reyneke and Seshnie Naidu also taking wickets.

Ashleigh van Wyk celebrates one of four wickets she picked up against Australia. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

In their chase, the South Africans’ innings was anchored by opener Jemma Botha who scored a blistering 37 runs off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Other good contributions came from captain Reyneke (26 from 26) and Karabo Meso (19 off 29).

Van Wyk was named player of the match.

The final will be played on Sunday.