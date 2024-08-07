SA’s top cricketers in line for awards: All the nominees

Gerald Coetzee and Laura Wolvaardt are up for awards in a number of different categories.

Cricket South Africa will honour the country’s top performers when the organisation host their annual player awards on September 5.

In total, the cricket body will hand out 55 awards, ranging from national men’s and women’s Proteas players to domestic stars, to umpiring, coaching, administration, junior cricket and even for the best groundsman.

A number of specific special awards will also be handed out at the function that will be held in Midrand.

Best international stars

Proteas players Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada are in line for the Men’s Player of the Year award, while Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas and Laura Wolvaardt are the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

David Bedingham and Nandre Burger will contest the award for men’s Newcomer of the Year after their strong performances in the Test team over the last year. Both men are also nominees in the category Test Player of the Year, which also includes former captain Dean Elgar.

The nominees for the best international men’s T20 Player of the Year are Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and Lizaad Williams, while the men who’re doing battle for ODI Player of the Year are Coetzee, De Kock, Jansen, Maharaj, Markram and Henrich Klaasen.

In the women’s international categories, Tazmin Brits, De Klerk, Klaas, and Wolvaardt are up for T20 Player of the Year and in the ODI category it’s Brits, De Klerk, Wolvaardt, Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka up for the gong.

Laura Wolvaardt. Picture: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Growth in women’s game

The nominees for the SA Fans’ Player of the Year are women’s Proteas stars Brits, Kapp, Wolvaardt and Nonkululeko Mlaba, and men’s Proteas players Coetzee, Maharaj, Rabada and Tony de Zorzi.

The best groundsman in South Africa will also be rewarded with an award and the nominees are Bryan Bloy of SuperSport Park, Braam Mong of Newlands, Brendon Frost of the Wanderers and Martin Tlhake of the Mangaung Oval.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said the awards were a highlight on the cricketing calendar. “They provide us with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the immense talent and dedication of our players, both at the domestic and international levels.

“The introduction of new categories for women’s domestic cricket is a significant step forward in our commitment to promoting and professionalising the women’s game. We are proud to recognise the outstanding performances of our female cricketers who continue to inspire the next generation.”

ALL THE AWARD NOMINEES