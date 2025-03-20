Confirmed: All the home cricket fixtures for the 2025/26 international season

There are no Test matches scheduled for the men's and women's team on home soil this coming season.
From left Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi will have to be satisfied with only white-ball cricket on home soil this coming season. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the Proteas will play no Test cricket before they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June.
South Africa’s Test players will have to be content with warm-up matches for that match, while those fortunate enough to play across the three formats will at least get some international cricket in them before that all-important game.
However, there will be no Test cricket in South Africa over the festive season, with both the Proteas men’s and women’s teams playing only ODI and T20 cricket.
Proteas women’s team have bumper home season
The Proteas women’s team will in fact headline the cricket action during the peak summer time, with matches scheduled against Ireland and Pakistan.
The next time the Proteas men’s team will be in action in South Africa will be late January, following the SA20, when the West Indies tour the country for five T20 matches. This will precede the T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
The SA ‘A’ team as well as the SA U-19 men’s team also have fixtures to look forward to in South Africa.
“We are looking forward to seeing our women take on Ireland and Pakistan,” said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki.
“These tours not only provide our team with strong competition but also give our fans an opportunity to watch the Proteas Women compete at their favourite venues across the country.
“Our international window for men’s cricket is unusually shorter next season due to outbound bilateral tours to Australia, England, Pakistan, and India between August and December.
“The SA20 will also take place before the T20 series against West Indies, with both providing valuable game time ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.”
2025/26 international home fixtures
South Africa ‘A’ Inbound Tour against New Zealand ‘A’
One-Day Matches
Saturday, 30 August at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria
Monday, 1 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria
Wednesday, 3 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria
Four-Day Matches
7-10 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
14-17 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria
SA U19 Men’s Youth ODI Series against Bangladesh U-19
Warm-up Match – Monday, 14 July at 9.30am: CSA U19 Invitation XI vs Bangladesh U19 – Groenkloof Oval, Pretoria
1st YODI – Thursday, 17 July at 9.30am: South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
2nd YODI – Saturday, 19 July at 9.30am: South Africa vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
3rd YODI – Tuesday, 22 July at 9.30am: South Africa vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Proteas Men’s T20I Series against West Indies
1st T20I – Tuesday, 27 January at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Boland Park, Paarl
2nd T20I – Thursday, 29 January at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Newlands, Cape Town
3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 February at 2.30pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Buffalo Park, East London
4th T20I – Wednesday, 4 February at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – SuperSport Park, Centurion
5th T20I – Friday, 6 February at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Proteas Women Inbound Tour against Ireland
T20I Series
1st T20I – Friday, 5 December at 6pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Newlands, Cape Town
2nd T20I – Sunday, 7 December at 2pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Boland Park, Paarl
3rd T20I – Wednesday, 10 December at 6pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
ODI Series
1st ODI – Saturday, 13 December at 10am: South Africa vs Ireland – Buffalo Park, East London
2nd ODI – Tuesday, 16 December at 10am: South Africa vs Ireland – St George’s Park, Gqeberha
3rd ODI – Friday, 19 December at 2pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Wanderers, Johannesburg
Proteas Women Inbound Tour against Pakistan
T20I Series
1st T20I Tuesday, 10 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
2nd T20I – Friday, 13 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – Willowmoore Park, Benoni
3rd T20I – Monday, 16 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
ODI Series
Warm-up Match – Thursday, 19 February at 10am: SA Emerging vs Pakistan – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
1st ODI – Sunday, 22 February at 10am: South Africa vs Pakistan – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2nd ODI – Wednesday, 25 February at 2pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion
3rd ODI – Sunday, 01 March at 10am – Black Day: South Africa vs Pakistan – Kingsmead, Durban
