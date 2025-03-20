Confirmed: All the home cricket fixtures for the 2025/26 international season

There are no Test matches scheduled for the men's and women's team on home soil this coming season.

From left Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi will have to be satisfied with only white-ball cricket on home soil this coming season. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the Proteas will play no Test cricket before they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June.

South Africa’s Test players will have to be content with warm-up matches for that match, while those fortunate enough to play across the three formats will at least get some international cricket in them before that all-important game.

However, there will be no Test cricket in South Africa over the festive season, with both the Proteas men’s and women’s teams playing only ODI and T20 cricket.

Proteas women’s team have bumper home season

The Proteas women’s team will in fact headline the cricket action during the peak summer time, with matches scheduled against Ireland and Pakistan.

The next time the Proteas men’s team will be in action in South Africa will be late January, following the SA20, when the West Indies tour the country for five T20 matches. This will precede the T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The SA ‘A’ team as well as the SA U-19 men’s team also have fixtures to look forward to in South Africa.

“We are looking forward to seeing our women take on Ireland and Pakistan,” said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki.

“These tours not only provide our team with strong competition but also give our fans an opportunity to watch the Proteas Women compete at their favourite venues across the country.

“Our international window for men’s cricket is unusually shorter next season due to outbound bilateral tours to Australia, England, Pakistan, and India between August and December.

“The SA20 will also take place before the T20 series against West Indies, with both providing valuable game time ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.”

2025/26 international home fixtures

South Africa ‘A’ Inbound Tour against New Zealand ‘A’

One-Day Matches

Saturday, 30 August at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Monday, 1 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Wednesday, 3 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria

Four-Day Matches

7-10 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

14-17 September at 10am: South Africa A vs New Zealand A – Tuks Oval, Pretoria

SA U19 Men’s Youth ODI Series against Bangladesh U-19

Warm-up Match – Monday, 14 July at 9.30am: CSA U19 Invitation XI vs Bangladesh U19 – Groenkloof Oval, Pretoria

1st YODI – Thursday, 17 July at 9.30am: South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

2nd YODI – Saturday, 19 July at 9.30am: South Africa vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

3rd YODI – Tuesday, 22 July at 9.30am: South Africa vs Bangladesh U19 – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Proteas Men’s T20I Series against West Indies

1st T20I – Tuesday, 27 January at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Boland Park, Paarl

2nd T20I – Thursday, 29 January at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Newlands, Cape Town

3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 February at 2.30pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Buffalo Park, East London

4th T20I – Wednesday, 4 February at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – SuperSport Park, Centurion

5th T20I – Friday, 6 February at 6pm: South Africa vs West Indies – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Proteas Women Inbound Tour against Ireland

T20I Series

1st T20I – Friday, 5 December at 6pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Newlands, Cape Town

2nd T20I – Sunday, 7 December at 2pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Boland Park, Paarl

3rd T20I – Wednesday, 10 December at 6pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

ODI Series

1st ODI – Saturday, 13 December at 10am: South Africa vs Ireland – Buffalo Park, East London

2nd ODI – Tuesday, 16 December at 10am: South Africa vs Ireland – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – Friday, 19 December at 2pm: South Africa vs Ireland – Wanderers, Johannesburg

Proteas Women Inbound Tour against Pakistan

T20I Series

1st T20I Tuesday, 10 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

2nd T20I – Friday, 13 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

3rd T20I – Monday, 16 February at 6pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

ODI Series

Warm-up Match – Thursday, 19 February at 10am: SA Emerging vs Pakistan – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

1st ODI – Sunday, 22 February at 10am: South Africa vs Pakistan – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

2nd ODI – Wednesday, 25 February at 2pm: South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

3rd ODI – Sunday, 01 March at 10am – Black Day: South Africa vs Pakistan – Kingsmead, Durban