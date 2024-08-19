Shukri Conrad says batting needs work, but ‘really happy’ with Test series win

The SA team won the tw-Test series against the West Indies at the weekend.

Keshav Maharaj was one of the Proteas’ best performers on their recent tour of the West Indies. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

While he was “really happy” with his team’s Test series win against the West Indies, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad conceded the team’s batters needed a bit more time for them to match the quality of the team’s bowling attack.

The Proteas won the second Test in Guyana by 40 runs late Saturday after the first Test, which was played in Trinidad and badly affected by rain, ended in a draw.

In both Tests, several of the Proteas’ batters got good starts, without making really big scores. Temba Bavuma’s 86 and Tony de Zorzi’s 78 in the first Test were the top scores by the South Africans over the series.

‘Room for improvement’

“The West Indies is a tough place to tour … with the heat factor a real thing. They’re a different team at home, and they were coming off a series against England, so they were also match ready, so I’m really happy with the result,” said Conrad.

“But there’s a lot of room for improvement, too. We did a lot of things well, but other things not so well. The batting is still our Achilles heel, there’s not a lot of experience there, and that’s also why we played the extra batter in first Test.

“The signs are there though that in time we can become a good unit. The bowlers seem to always keep us in the contest, but they’ve got a lot more experience. The batters will get there, they just have to play more Test cricket.”

Maharaj and Mulder

One of the star performers of the tour was spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was named man of the series.

Conrad paid tribute to the experienced man. “It is obvious we are a team in transition, and you’re going to need experienced people to perform and Keshav is a real workhorse, an absolute professional, who is at the peak of how powers.

“It is no surprise he’s been dubbed Mr Reliable. Long may his success continue.”

Conrad was also pleased about the man of the match performance of Wiaan Mulder in the second Test, and the all-rounder’s overall performance on tour.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s been in and around Test side without getting a permanent spot, and maybe his performances have warranted that, but he’s shown what he can do if he’s backed.

“He’s added a few yards with the ball, and was really good. He also played some vital knocks as well. He’ll take confidence from the series.”