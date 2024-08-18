Bavuma hails Proteas’ Test series win against Windies: ‘Very satisfying’

South Africa won the second Test at the Providence Stadium by 40 runs, inside three days.

The Proteas celebrate their strong performance in beating the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma says it is “very satisfying” to have won the second Test against the West Indies in Georgetown, Guyana, and also the series 1-0, after the first rain-hit Test in Trinidad ended in a draw.

The Proteas wrapped up the match at the Providence Stadium in three days on Saturday, triumphing by 40 runs in a close game.

“It’s very satisfying to get this result,” said Bavuma after the match.

“I’m really happy with the team’s effort. Winning away from home is never easy and should never be taken for granted.

“We’ll take a lot of confidence from this. There were a couple of young faces in the group, but we played some good cricket. Of course, there are always things to improve on, in our batting and bowling.”

Temba Bavuma with the series trophy in the West Indies. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Crucial Piedt, Burger partnership

Batting first the Proteas scored 160 on a seaming pitch, with the West Indies following up with 144. In their second knock, the tourists managed 246 runs and then bowled out their hosts for 222.

“We only won by 40 runs so yes, the first innings score of 38 not out by Dane Piedt (in a 10th wicket partnership of 63 with Nandre Burger who scored 23) was very important,” said Bavuma.

“And in the second innings the knocks by Kyle (Verreynne, 59) and Wiaan (Mulder, 34) were also crucial. That partnership of theirs helped us get a competitive score on the board.”

There were other good contributions by the batters in a low-scoring Test, among them Tony de Zorzi getting 39 in the second innings, Aiden Markram scoring 51 in his second knock, Tristan Stubbs making 26 and 24 at number three, and David Bedingham getting 28 in the first innings.

Parise for Mulder

There were also quality bowling performances, with man of the match Mulder claiming 4/32 and 2/35, Nandre Burger 3/49 in the first innings, Kagiso Rabada 3/50 in the second innings, Piedt 2/50 in the second innings and man of the series Keshav Maharaj claiming 2/8 and 3/37 in the fixture.

“We took a leaf out of the West Indies’ bowling, who were boring and patient, and we tried to match it” said Bavuma. “They got the rewards and then so did we.

“I’m very happy for Wiaan. Maybe more people will back him now. And Stubbs had his moments, showed his class, while Tony, too, at the top of the order has big shoes to fill in place of Dean Elgar. It was a good showing overall by the young members of the team.”