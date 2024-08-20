Proteas turn attention to West Indies T20 series

The three-match series starts Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Proteas, with a new group of players and coach in charge, now turn their attention to the three T20s against the West Indies, following their 1-0 Test series win in the Caribbean at the weekend.

Under coach Shukri Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma, the Proteas Test team beat the West Indies by 40 run in the second Test in Georgetown, Guyana at the weekend, after the first Test in Trinidad ended in a draw, with rain playing a big role in the outcome.

With confidence up and spirits high, the Proteas, under Rob Walter’s guidance and Aiden Markram leading the team, next play three ODIs, all in Tarouba, starting Friday.

First-time call-ups

The only players from the Test squad who’ll be part of the T20 side are Markram, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Due to several regular first-choice players not being available for the series, Walter has given an opportunity to Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and Lions fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who shone brightly for the SA U19 team at the junior World Cup in South African earlier this year.

Nine players who were part of the Proteas’ World Cup group in June, when the team reached the final, will not be in action in the coming week. They are Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

There is, however, a recall to the side for Rassie van der Dussen, who didn’t make the World Cup squad, while Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger and Lizaad Williams get another chance to show what they can do at a higher level.

Windies star players rested

The West Indies squad meanwhile has also been named and Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph have been rested for the series.

Brandon King is also out of action at the moment, but Shimron Hetmyer, who didn’t feature in a single game at the T20 World Cup, has retained his place in the squad.

Several players in the West Indies group will be familiar to the South Africans, from playing together in the SA20 competition.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Fixtures (all times SA)

Friday, 23 August at 9pm

Sunday, 25 August at 9pm

Tuesday, 27 August at 9pm