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South Africa v Australia second Test: Day four highlights

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

21 October 2026

06:16 pm

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After being bowled out for 99 runs in their first innings, Australia were forced to follow on.

Proteas bowler Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen (left) and Simon Harmer celebrate a wicket for South Africa during day four of the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

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At the close of play on day four, after being forced to follow on, Australia had reached 156/4, trailing South Africa by 170 runs in the second Test in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Travis Head was on 87 not out off 138 and Scott Boland was unbeaten on two off 23.

Jansen strengthens Proteas control

After resuming their first innings at 3/1 in the morning session, Australia were completely dismantled by the Proteas attack.

All-rounder Marco Jansen, who had hit a superb half-century in the SA team’s first innings, continued to shine with the ball by taking 5/33.

Jansen returned his best figures in a Test innings, wrapping up his second career five-wicket haul in a five-day innings.

All-round effort from Proteas bowlers

While much has been said about the Australian team’s powerful attack, the SA side’s bowlers proved they had just as much firepower.

Backing up Jansen, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned 2/33 in his first match after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder also took 2/14, playing a key role in restricting Australia’s batters.

Head hangs on

With their backs against the wall, Australia’s top order struggled to put up a fight in their second innings, chasing a massive total of 326 just to make South Africa bat again.

With almost zero chance of winning the match, the best option the tourists had was to stick their heels in at the crease and attempt to play out a draw.

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The top half of their batting line-up crumbled, however, and opener Travis Head was left to pick up the pieces.

If he was to pull off a miracle and save his team from a likely defeat on day four, he needed to hope that he received a tremendous amount of support from Australia’s tail.

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