Bavuma is a good omen for SA

The Proteas skipper showed patience and resilience at the crease to give South Africa hope in a must-win match.

You’ve got to give it to Proteas men’s Test cricket captain Temba Bavuma after he delivered with a gritty century in tough conditions in the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha yesterday.

Coming to the wicket at 12/2 on day one on Sunday, he had to face a few tricky overs with the ball moving around in fading light, then stood solid on day two as South Africa struggled to 97/5 on another rain-affected day.

But yesterday was his day as patience and a solid defence ensured he brought up his fifth Test century – and his first against Australia – to help the hosts, already 1-0 down in the three-match Test series, stay alive in the series.

After battling to find a batting partner who could stay with him at the crease, the 36-year-old Bavuma was joined by lanky Marco Jansen, who injected oomph into the batting line-up with a counter-attacking 100-ball 85 that included nine fours and three sixes.

While Jansen played with freedom, Bavuma was more resolute, taking 226 balls to bring up a well-deserved century, with 11 fours and a six.

And then Simon Harmer (82) at No 9 gave him ample support, as the skipper made a wonderful 179 from 334 balls – putting South Africa in command, albeit with time not on their side.

With a final Test in Cape Town looming and Test series at home against Bangladesh and England, Bavuma in the runs is a good omen for South Africa.