South Africa v Australia third Test: Day four highlights

Middle-order batters Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder both scored centuries on the penultimate day of the match.

All is set for a thrilling final day of the Test series decider between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

At the close of play on day four, on Friday, the hosts had been bowled out for 387 runs in their second innings, holding a 287-run lead.

Crucial partnership

In the morning session, the Proteas resumed their second innings at 140/4, holding a 40-run lead and needing to dig their heels deep into the Newlands track.

Middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton was superb, hitting his third career Test century with a 101-run contribution after facing 219 balls overnight with a well controlled, patient knock.

And all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was equally impressive, hitting 115 off 221 for his fourth Test ton.

The hosts needed a big partnership, and they got just what they required, with the duo sticking around for 53 overs as they compiled their 154-run partnership.

Tail-enders fold

With time running out in the final session, as captain Temba Bavuma weighed his options in trying to make a difficult choice whether to declare, the Proteas lower order needed to go big.

But they struggled to score runs and give their lead a real push before the close of play.

After Rickelton was run out, Mulder (who retained much of the strike) did try and pick things up with some boundaries, but he was eventually dismissed to close out the day.

Mulder did well to carry the tail, but he got very little support, and the SA side lost their last four wickets for 52 runs before they were bowled out, leaving Australia chasing 288 for victory on Saturday.

Lyon digs deep

While much of the talk on day four revolved around South Africa’s spectacular middle-order batters, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon deserved some credit.

He kept the Proteas on their toes, and though fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (3/65) and Pat Cummins (2/71) returned the best figures, Lyon delivered 44 overs in South Africa’s second innings (overnight), taking 2/101 at an economy rate of just 2.29.

When the tourists needed their slow bowler to take on a big workload, the experienced spinner stood up for his team.