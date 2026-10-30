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The first hour will be key: Proteas aim to hang in on day four against Aussies

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

30 October 2026

06:08 am

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The SA team hold a 40-run lead in their second innings with six wickets in hand.

Proteas bowler Simon Harmer

Spin bowler Simon Harmer addresses the media after day three of the third Test against Australia in Cape Town. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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Heading into the fourth day of the match on Friday morning, the Proteas are focused on typical Test match clichés, as they look to grind their way through the first session in an attempt to keep themselves in the game in the series decider against Australia in Cape Town.

At the close of play on Thursday, South Africa had reached 140/4, holding a 40-run lead in their second innings, with Matthew Breetzke on 19 not out and Ryan Rickelton unbeaten on eight.

“It’s clichéd and simplistic, but the most important part of this game for us is the first hour tomorrow morning,” spin bowler Simon Harmer said yesterday.

“We can’t get too caught up in what we want and what would be nice, and what is defendable, because whatever that looks like is not achievable if that first hour doesn’t go well.

“So I’m pretty sure that’s what the chats will be around, just making sure we don’t get too carried away and look too far ahead.”

Harmer defends batters

On a tough day for the hosts, the tourists were bowled out for 429 in their first innings on Thursday, taking a 100-run lead before the Proteas openers returned to the crease.

And while top-order batter Marques Ackerman did well to make 62 off 80, the SA team found themselves in trouble when stumps were drawn after captain Temba Bavuma fell shortly before the close, having faced 115 balls for his 31-run contribution.

While the home side were criticised for some soft dismissals, as had been the case in South Africa’s first innings, Harmer stood up in defence of his teammates.

“Pressure is a funny thing, and I think sometimes it is easy to sit on the balcony or in the stands and pass judgement on somebody’s innings, or how they get out or how they play a shot,” he said.

“There’s a lot going through your head when you’re waiting to face a bowler, and sometimes you make the incorrect decision at the wrong moment, and I’m pretty sure the players who feel their shots weren’t good enough will be the first to put their hands up. I think everybody sitting in that dressing room wants to contribute.”

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