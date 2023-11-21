South Africa confirmed as hosts of next year’s U-19 Cricket World Cup

It will be the third time South Africa will organise the global age group showpiece.

The Bangladesh team celebrating their victory after the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa will host the U-19 Cricket World Cup for the second time in four years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped Sri Lanka of the hosting rights for the tournament.

Following an ICC board meeting on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which had been provisionally suspended due to alleged government interference in the federation, would be allowed to continue participating in international cricket.

They would not, however, be allowed to host the 2024 age group showpiece.

“After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference,” the ICC said in a statement.

“However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC, and the ICC board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa.”

Experienced hosts

It will be the third time South Africa will organise the global junior tournament after holding the event in 1998 and 2020.

The country, which hosted the U-19 women’s T20 World Cup and the senior women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, will also hold the next edition of the 50-over men’s World Cup in 2027.