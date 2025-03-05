New Zealand bat first against Proteas in Champions Trophy semi-final

The winner of the match will face India in the final on Sunday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma alongside New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday.

The winner of the match will face India, who beat Australia in Dubai in their semi-final on Tuesday, in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

The four South Africans not playing in the semi-final are Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

The match was due to get under way at 11am on Wednesday.

TEAMS

SA: Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phlilips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and William O’Rourke