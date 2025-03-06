‘Eyes on the prize’: Proteas set sights on 2027 World Cup

The SA team reached the playoffs but failed to secure the title at their third successive major tournament.

David Miller walks off after hitting an unbeaten century during South Africa’s semifinal defeat to New Zealand at the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Despite falling again in the playoffs of the Champions Trophy tournament, Proteas coach Rob Walter insists the national team have taken steps forward towards their long-term goal of winning the World Cup on home soil in 2027.

The SA team lost to New Zealand by 50 runs in their Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday, with unbeaten centurion David Miller not getting enough support as he put up a tremendous fight at the death.

It was the third successive major championship in which the Proteas reached the playoffs but were unable to lift the trophy.

Making progress

Walter, however, felt they had made progress in some areas through the tournament, with the batters standing up and racking up big scores, while the seam bowlers had been more accurate, which was an area of improvement they had targeted.

With the bat, Rassie van der Dussen hit half-centuries in all three of South Africa’s games at the showpiece, while Ryan Rickelton and Miller both made centuries.

With the ball, seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took six wickets each.

“Every game we play is a learning opportunity. We just keep trying to take the little lessons,” Walter said.

“Today (against New Zealand) is a hard lesson. You feel it a little bit more because it’s the end of a campaign, but we certainly continue to keep learning from things, little bits here and there, that we can do better.

“We’re still evolving as a team, there’s no doubt in my mind. It’s two-and-a-half years to 2027, and we have our eyes on the prize.”

Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Proteas have ‘done well’

Though he admitted they were gutted to be eliminated ahead of the final, which will be contested between India and New Zealand on Sunday, Walter was pleased with the all-round effort of his squad throughout the tournament.

With their group match against Australia having been rained out, the Proteas played only three games in the three-week competition.

They beat Afghanistan by 107 runs and defeated England by seven wickets, before going down to the Black Caps in their semifinal clash.

“We’ve done well. The two games that we won, we won convincingly,” Walter said.

“We did well with bat and ball and fielded exceptionally well, and our conversion rate was second in the competition. So yeah, there’s a lot to smile about, but it’s certainly very disappointing to lose.”