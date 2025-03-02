Cricket

South Africa to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy semifinals

2 Mar 2025

After travelling to Dubai on Sunday, the Proteas have to return to Pakistan for their semifinal against New Zealand.

Proteas

Proteas players celebrating a wicket during a Champions Trophy group stage match. Picture: Asif Hassan/AFP

South Africa’s opponents in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy tournament have been confirmed, with the Proteas set to face New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

While South Africa secured top spot in Group B after beating England by seven wickets on Saturday, it wasn’t clear who they would face in the semifinals, with India receiving preference.

While other countries had to travel between various venues in Pakistan and Dubai, India had been settled in the UAE (Dubai) for all their games due to political tension between India and Pakistan.

The Proteas, therefore, travelled to Dubai on Sunday, in order to avoid having to travel the day before a potential match in the first semifinal.

Back to Pakistan

With India beating New Zealand in their last group match, and finishing top of Group A, it meant the Proteas had to travel back to Pakistan in preparation for their playoff match against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

The final will be contested on Saturday, though the venue will only be confirmed after it is decided whether India are playing in the trophy contest.

