Stubbs debuts, Maharaj back as Proteas opt to bat in second Test against India

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test at Centurion.

Middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs has been handed a debut for the Proteas in the second Test against India, starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter comes into the side in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, while Keshav Maharaj is also back in the team. He will play in his 50th Test.

Out of the side is Keegan Petersen, while squad members Zubayr Hamza and Wiaan Mulder also miss out.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is, however, back in the side.

South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar, who is playing in his 86th and last Test before hanging up his Test boots, won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa take a 1-0 lead into the second and final Test, having won the Boxing Day Test at Centurion by more than an innings.

The Indian team also shows a few changes from the first Test, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja back in the mix, while Mohd Siraj and Mukesh Kumar make the playing XI.

Teams

SA: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar