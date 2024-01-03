UPDATE: Proteas 55 all out in first innings at Newlands

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took six wickets.

South Africa collapsed to 55 all out in the first session of the second Test against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Proteas won the first Test at Centurion by more than an innings.

The chief destroyer for India was Mohammed Siraj who took 6/15 in nine overs, for his best bowling return in Test matches.

He was backed up by Mukesh Kumar (2/0 in 2.2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25 in eight overs).

The total of 55 runs is South Africa’s eighth lowest Test score.

The top scorer for South Africa was Kyle Verreynne with 15. David Bedingham made 12, with no other batter able to get to double figures.

South Africa’s innings ended just before midday, with the players leaving the field to take lunch. India had bowled just 23.2 overs.

The match is Dean Elgar’s last before he hangs up his Test boots.

South Africa handed Tristan Stubbs a debut, with the middle order batter making three. Keshav Maharaj was also recalled to the side for his 50th Test, while Lungi Ngidi also returned to the playing XI.

Full scorecard